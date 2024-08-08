A big behind-the-scenes WWE departure has taken place this week.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that the WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Operations, Kristin Altman, has been released by the company.

Altman began with WWE as a receptionist back in 2007, and was promoted to the role of Talent Relations Coordinator in November of 2008, before ultimately landing the aforementioned V.P. of Talent Relations Operations in August of 2022.

There are no specific details regarding the reason for the release at this time.

We will keep you posted.