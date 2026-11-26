There has been a significant development in the ongoing WWE ring boy lawsuit.

According to a new report from POST Wrestling, all parties involved in the lawsuit have agreed to put the case on hold pending private mediation following a teleconference this week.

The development opens the door for a potential out-of-court settlement, although no agreement has been reached.

The news comes just one month after the seven anonymous plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit celebrated what they described as a “significant victory” when a judge ruled that the case could move forward.

The lawsuit, which names WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon as defendants, stems from allegations of sexual abuse involving teenage members of the company’s ring crew during the 1980s and 1990s.

The plaintiffs allege that former WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips recruited them as teenagers for the purpose of sexually abusing them. Additionally, one plaintiff alleges he was abused by Pat Patterson, while another alleges he was sexually harassed by Terry Garvin.

The lawsuit accuses WWE and the McMahons of negligence in failing to protect the minors from the alleged abuse.

With Phillips, Patterson and Garvin all deceased, the defendants previously argued that the amount of time that has passed since the alleged incidents would make litigating the case extremely difficult, violating their constitutional rights to due process.

United States District Court Judge James K. Bredar ultimately ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, determining that the Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023 was constitutional as applied to the case.

The legislation allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to pursue civil litigation regardless of how much time has passed since the alleged incidents.

An attorney representing the plaintiffs is scheduled to update Bredar on January 6, 2027, regarding whether a mediator has been selected and whether mediation has been scheduled or already taken place.

Another teleconference involving the parties and Bredar is scheduled for February 2, 2027.