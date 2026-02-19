A date has been agreed upon for the arbitration hearing in the Janel Grant vs. Vince McMahon and WWE legal case.
In a new filing, it was revealed that all parties involved in the situation have agreed to a June arbitration hearing.
An exact date is still unknown.
Featured below is an excerpt from the new filing:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the undersigned parties have conferred regarding the directives outlined in the Court’s Order dated February 6, 2026 (ECF No. 130), and respectfully submit this
Joint Notice:
The parties agree to and respectfully propose the following briefing schedule for
Defendants’ Motions to Compel Arbitration and any renewal of Plaintiff’s Motion for Leave to
Take Discovery:
• April 1, 2026 – Deadline for: (i) Plaintiff’s opposition to the motions to compel arbitration, and (ii) any renewal of Plaintiff’s motion for leave to take discovery relating to the motions to compel arbitration.
• May 13, 2026 – Deadline for: (i) Defendants’ optional replies in support of their motion to compel arbitration, and (i) Defendants’ oppositions to any renewed motion for leave to take discovery relating to the motions to compel arbitration.
The parties agree to and respectfully propose a date in June 2026 for oral argument
on Defendants’ Motions to Compel Arbitration, with the exception of the following dates: June
9-10 and June 22-26.