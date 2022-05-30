WWE has released footage of Cody Rhodes training for his WWE Hell In a Cell singles debut.

Rhodes will enter Hell In a Cell at Sunday’s Premium Live Event from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, to do battle with Seth Rollins. As seen in the video below, WWE cameras visited The Nightmare Factory near Atlanta to see how The American Nightmare is preparing for The Visionary.

“This is the place where I can make myself bulletproof,” Rhodes said of The Nightmare Factory.

Rhodes talks about how he focused on upper-body strength to deal with the Hell In a Cell cage, how it’s hard to prepare for something like the Cell, his thoughts on Rollins as a performer and a human, and more. Rhodes also pointed to his two wins over Rollins, at WrestleMania 38 and at WrestleMania Backlash, and said he’s allowing this third bout to take place.

“I think it’d be easy for me say I’m way better than Seth Rollins, but if we’re looking at these as if they were games with a score, it’s 2-0. Why this dream match is happening is because I’m allowing it to happen. At Hell In a Cell, violence but in short order, and we can close the book on Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes,” he said.

This will be Rhodes’ second Cell match in his career. The 2009 Hell In a Cell event saw WWE Hall of Famers DX defeat Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. of Legacy in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

Rhodes will be on tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW to address last week’s attack by Rollins.

Below is the full video of Cody Rhodes training for Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In a Cell:

