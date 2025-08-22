– The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is set. As the road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continues, TNA Wrestling will present the following matches on the August 28 episode of TNA iMPACT next Thursday night on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube:

* Trick Williams & AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana & Steve Maclin

* The Hardys vs. Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander

* The IInspiration vs. Fatal Influence

* Tasha Steelz vs. Mara Sade

* Eric Young vs. Myron Reed

– A celebrity match has been added to the upcoming Ring Of Honor pay-per-view. On Thursday, ROH Wrestling officially announced the addition of QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser in a “Fight Without Honor” bout for their upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 show. Hauser is a former Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner. Also scheduled for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 on August 29 are the following matches:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido vs. Hechicero

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty vs. Xelhua

* Fight Without Honor: QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser