WWE wants an appearance by “The Problem Child.”

Coming off of the buzz of the massively successful Netflix boxing special where he scored a unanimous decision victory over boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson, WWE has reportedly expressed interest in an appearance by Jake Paul.

According to one report, the company has “notable interest” in an appearance by Jake Paul at a WWE premium live event in 2025.

As seen during the post-fight interviews in the ring with Ariel Helwani at the event on November 15 in Arlington, Texas, Logan Paul and Mike Tyson teased a future showdown.

While the assumption is Tyson-Logan would be a boxing match as well, there is always the possibility that WWE capitalizes on the viral moment by featuring the two in their world for a pro wrestling showdown at a high-profile event.

