Pwinsider is reporting that Jey Uso was in Puerto Rico earlier this week to link up with Logan Paul and start preparing for their upcoming match. Paul, a resident of Puerto Rico, frequently hosts training sessions at his home, where he has a custom wrestling ring set up specifically for match prep.

Although Willow Nightingale never officially entered free agency, as she re-signed with AEW, sources indicate that WWE had a strong interest in her had she become available.

Meanwhile, WWE insiders have revealed that fans can expect some crossover between TNA and NXT during tonight’s TNA pay-per-view event. This collaboration is said to build momentum heading into NXT Battleground on Sunday.