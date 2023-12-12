WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Tampa, FL at Tropicana Field and will air live on Peacock.

The winners of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble bouts will earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Another match that looks to be planned for the show is Randy Orton challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is looking to set a new record for the largest Royal Rumble paid attendance, with over 50,000 fans in attendance. They’re projecting to have close to a $8 million gate.

To break the record, they will need to surpass this year’s show with a live gate of $4.9 million in ticket sales and a paid attendance of 47,088.