After Brock Lesnar was removed from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and CM Punk’s match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania was canceled due to Punk’s torn triceps, several changes will need to be made to the Mania card.

WrestleVotes reports that there are numerous card options being considered, and the company is open to exploring various possibilities for a new card.

Between the unfortunate injury to CM Punk, the questionable status of Seth Rollins and the pulling of Brock Lesnar, the WrestleMania card has took a sharp turn. Source said there are a number of brand new “card variations” on the table, including some superstars who were not… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 30, 2024

It is anticipated that Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Women’s Champion IYO Sky will soon find out their respective opponents.