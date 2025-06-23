Pwinsider has shared new updates regarding WWE’s current plans for Night of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to the report, WWE production staff already in Riyadh have continued their pre-production work and event setup without interruption.

As of now, WWE talent have not been informed of any changes to the schedule. With talent and additional staff set to begin traveling to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, June 25, any decision by WWE to relocate, cancel, or postpone the event would need to be made imminently.

During a recent appearance on the “Lightweights” podcast, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green shared that she generally avoids rewatching her past matches. However, she did mention two exceptions — bouts she enjoys revisiting. One is her match against Pentagon in Lucha Underground, and the other is her appearance at All In 2018, where she competed in a Four Corner Survival Match alongside Tessa Blanchard, Britt Baker, and Madison Rayne.

On struggling with watching back her old matches: “In NXT, we have these sessions called skull sessions where we sit around a table, and a there’s a TV, and we watch our matches and we talk about them and how we can make them better. I can’t do that. I cannot do that. I cannot watch myself. It’s so cringe. I never want to second-guess why I made a face or why I did what I did.”

On the beauty of her WWE character: “I think the beauty about my character is that, like, that’s why I’m comical is because I’m not thinking about the stupidity of it. And if I watch it, I will. So, I cannot watch myself. I’ve I don’t think I’ve ever watched a match of mine back.”

On why she likes to rewatch her Lucha Underground match with Pentagon and her match at All In 2018: “I feel like now I’ve watched the Pentagon match because everyone has clipped every second of it. And I think I’ve probably watched my entire All In match because again, Twitter has kind of like clipped it all. Yeah, I think I’ve seen those two matches. I have never ever gone back and pressed play and watched myself wrestle.”