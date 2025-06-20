WWE will be moving forward without one-half of the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions for the foreseeable future.

Sources have confirmed that Liv Morgan has been pulled from the road following an injury suffered on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Morgan sustained a shoulder injury during a singles match against Kairi Sane, which aired live on Monday night. The severity of the injury has since been evaluated, and sources indicate it will require surgery.

As of now, there is no confirmed timetable for her return, but we’re told Morgan won’t be appearing on WWE programming in the near future. She has been officially removed from all upcoming events as she prepares to undergo the procedure.

One key update is that despite Morgan’s upcoming absence, WWE currently has no plans to vacate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which she holds alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Sources within the company noted that a creative direction has already been laid out to address the situation, and barring any last-minute changes, the titles will remain active without being stripped.

We will continue to keep you updated as more details surface regarding WWE’s plans for handling the fallout of the Liv Morgan injury situation.

