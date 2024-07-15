A new report on WWE’s ongoing relationship with Major League Baseball.
According to WrestleVotes, WWE will present the winner of the 2024 Home Run Derby with a custom HR Derby Championship belt. The title will feature the official event logo and T-Mobile sponsorship.
Competitors in the 2024 Home Run Derby:
1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets
3B Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies
OF Adolis García, Texas Rangers
SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
OF Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
DH Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves
3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
I’m told that, in connection with their partnership, WWE will present the winner of tonight’s @MLB Home Run Derby with the first-ever HR Derby Championship belt, featuring the official event logo and T-Mobile sponsorship on the title.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 15, 2024