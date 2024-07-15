A new report on WWE’s ongoing relationship with Major League Baseball.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE will present the winner of the 2024 Home Run Derby with a custom HR Derby Championship belt. The title will feature the official event logo and T-Mobile sponsorship.

Competitors in the 2024 Home Run Derby:

1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

3B Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

OF Adolis García, Texas Rangers

SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

OF Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

DH Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals