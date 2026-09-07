Chelsea Green is headed to the big screen.

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion has landed a role in the upcoming comedy-adventure film “We Could Be Heroes,” according to Deadline. Production on the movie has been taking place in Ontario, Canada.

Green joins a cast headlined by “Hellboy” star Ron Perlman and “The Twilight Saga” actor Peter Facinelli. Mark Elias, newcomer Serena Wang, Humberly Gonzalez, Damian Romeo, Sean Benson, Pat Roach and Jason Mewes are also among those appearing in the film.

“We Could Be Heroes” centers around an aspiring detective who becomes involved in a legitimate mystery after a young gamer seeks his help recovering a stolen gaming setup. What initially appears to be a simple favor ultimately sends the pair into a much larger adventure.

Paul Emami is directing the film and described the project as a comedic story built around unlikely people being forced to rise to the occasion.

“We Could Be Heroes is ultimately a story about ordinary people finding themselves in extraordinary circumstances,” Emami said.

While comedy will be a major part of the movie, Emami noted that there is more to the story underneath the surface.

“There is a lot of comedy in the film, but underneath that is a story about friendship, courage and discovering that you may be capable of more than you ever imagined.”

Elias, who stars as Miles Bernstein, also wrote the screenplay and is producing alongside Emami. Hank White, Ivan Williams, Mauricio Arrioja and Natalie Dale are also listed as producers, with the production operating under Golden Boy, LLC.

Additional details regarding Green’s character have yet to be revealed.