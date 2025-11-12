Some past women’s wrestling stars in WWE posed nude in the pages of Playboy magazine.

Others did not.

During a recent appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and former women’s wrestling star Trish Stratus was asked if she ever regretted her decision not to capitalize on her popularity during her WWE career by posing for Playboy magazine.

“No, it’s just not for me,” Stratus responded. “I’m like a Tomboy, even though I am known as a sex symbol, I suppose. That is not me. That is my character. It was not even an option. ‘That is not me.’ Even when I had to do lingerie stuff, it just wasn’t me. It was very put on.”

As the conversation continued, she spoke about how she even felt uncomfortable when WWE wanted her to pose in lingerie for a special photo shoot.

“One time, they had these annual magazines called the Divas Magazine, which was our Swimsuit Magazine where we would go to exotic locations,” she recalled. “I don’t know if it was budget cuts or ‘horny writer storylines,’ but suddenly, instead of the annual bikini issue, they wanted a lingerie issue and I was like, ‘Eww.’ I didn’t want to do it. It felt so silly to me, so I made this whole sports lingerie look.”

Before the talk of this topic wrapped up, Stratus spoke about how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon “hounded her like crazy” to agree to pose nude in Playboy magazine.

“When Playboy came along, I was like, ‘Absolutely not interested,'” she reflected. “Vince [McMahon], oh my God, hounded me like crazy. He’s like, ‘It’s a great opportunity.’ I was shown during that time, ‘If you turn this down, we’re going to give your opportunity to her. Are you sure?’ ‘No, I still don’t want to do it. Thank you.’ They came to me for years and years, and I was like, ‘No.’ I do not regret it. It’s just not my thing. Now that I have a kid and everything, I can’t even imagine. That is my decision and I stand by it.”

(H/T to Jeremy Lambert and Fightful.com for transcribing the above Trish Stratus quotes from the Pod Meets World podcast.)