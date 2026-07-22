Natalya already has a potential WWE SummerSlam opponent in mind.

While reflecting on some of her favorite matches in WWE during an appearance on A Shot of Brandi, Natalya spoke about her memorable rivalry with Naomi, including their bout at SummerSlam 2017. The conversation then turned to this year’s premium live event, where the veteran revealed she’d love the opportunity to face Tiffany Stratton.

“Summer Slam is very, very special and very important to me.”

Natalya didn’t hesitate when naming the superstar she’d want to challenge if she landed a match at the event.

“If I could challenge anyone at Summer Slam, I would love to challenge Tiffany. Because she’s got a championship and she’s really pretty and I think she needs to be knocked on her a**.”

The reigning Women’s United States Champion is currently set to compete in a five-way ladder match at SummerSlam to crown the Interim WWE Women’s Champion following Rhea Ripley’s injury. Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair are among the names already qualified for the bout, with the remaining participants still to be determined.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.