WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles To Be Defended on RAW Next Week

Next week’s WWE RAW episode will feature Kairi Sane and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka challenging Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.
The Kabuki Warriors earned the title shot after Asuka won tonight’s non-title Champion vs. Champion main event over Bayley. Sane returned to RAW on this week’s show and defeated Banks by DQ.
Stay tuned for updates on next week’s RAW.
#ChampionvsChampion had EVERYTHING … including a VICTORY for @WWEAsuka! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jEW0Vitrts
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020
