It’s now confirmed that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will return to action on tonight’s RAW.

WWE just announced that Baszler and Jax will defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott of The Riott Squad on tonight’s RAW.

This match was originally scheduled for WWE Clash of Champions on September 25 but Jax and Baszler were reportedly pulled from the ring due to COVID-19 concerns. Jax had indicated earlier that they were returning on tonight’s RAW, and now WWE has made it official.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defend against The Riott Squad

* Kevin Owens invites SmackDown Superstar Bray Wyatt to The KO Show

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

