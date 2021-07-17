During today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack a rematch between Bianca Belair and Carmella for the SmackDown women’s championship was announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX.

Belair appeared on the program to discuss her victory on last night’s show over Carmella, then told the Queen of Staten Island, who complained about not having enough time to prepare, that she’d give her a rematch to prove that her victory was no fluke.

Typical Carmella, like you said. She [said she] had six days to prepare. People love to go on Twitter and talk about how they’re not bothered when they are, which is fine. She got in the ring with me tonight, so, all I can say is I’m a fighting champion and I don’t back down from anything. So, if she wants a rematch, let’s do it again next week. I’m all for it. Let’s do it… I’m saying, be careful what you ask for because now I’m granting it to Carmella, next week. (Thanks to Fightful for the quote)

As of this writing this is the only scheduled matchup for next week’s SmackDown.