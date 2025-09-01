The WWE Women’s World Championship landscape has been made clear.

During the post-WWE Clash In Paris episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday, September 1, 2025, from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a video package to clear up the women’s world title picture.

WWE’s red brand shot-caller would go on to announce that Stephanie Vaquer will go one-on-one against IYO SKY at the upcoming WWE WrestlePalooza debut special event on ESPN’s new digital-to-consumer app.

After the announcement wrapped up, Michael Cole informed the viewing audience at home that the contract signing for Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN will take place next Monday night, September 9, 2025, on WWE Raw on Netflix.

WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN is scheduled to take place live on September 20, 2025, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.