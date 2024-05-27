A new stipulation made for tonight’s WWE Women’s World Championship match on Raw.

General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed on social media that Becky Lynch will get her rematch against Liv Morgan on tonight’s show. However, the match will be contested inside a Steel Cage.

Also on tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA red brand program is JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day squaring off against “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman in singles action.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

