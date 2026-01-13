The WWE Women’s World Championship title belt was damaged on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

At today’s show in Dusseldorf, Germany, the women’s world title belt was injured along with Stephanie Vaquer following the latest assault from The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez.

During the attack, while using the title belt as a whip in her attack of “La Primera,” it was broken in the process.

Rodriguez gloated about the fact on social media, writing via her official X account, “I don’t want to brag but….. I broke the title tonight 😬😎 oops 🤷🏻‍♀️😂.”

I don’t want to brag but….. I broke the title tonight 😬😎 oops 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) January 12, 2026