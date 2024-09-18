A women’s wrestling legend is set to undergo a pretty significant operation this week.

On Wednesday, September 18, Leilani Kai is scheduled to get a total hip replacement surgery.

“I’m having a total hip replacement,” she wrote via X. “I love looking at candid pictures with wrestlers.”

She continued, “It brings back the best times in my life with my friends. If you have taken a picture with a wrestler, post it here.”

Leilani Kai, who famously feuded with Wendi Richter at WrestleMania I, is a NWA Hall of Fame legend and a former WWF World Women’s Champion, WWF World Women’s Tag Team Champion and NWA World Women’s Champion.