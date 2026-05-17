Natalya has entered the conversation regarding Bayley venturing outside of WWE to stay busy.

As noted, Bayley recently reacted to a social media post highlighting all of the wrestling brands she has appeared for this year.

In doing so, the former WWE Women’s Champion mentioned that she would like to add TNA Wrestling to the list as well.

That comment quickly caught the attention of multiple names tied to the promotion.

TNA star Brian Myers responded by daring Bayley to show up in the company, while current TNA Knockouts talent and former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell publicly called her out for a potential match at TNA Slammiversary this June.

Now, Natalya has chimed in as well.

“The Low Key Legend” took to X to praise Bayley’s recent run while also teasing a possible showdown of her own.

“I like this confidence in you, Bayley,” Natalya wrote. “Showing up in many different places. Reminding everyone exactly who you are.”

Nattie wasn’t done there, either.

“I see you,” she continued. “You’ve wrestled a lot of women in a lot of different places, but you’ve never faced ‘The Low-Key Legend’. Maybe one day you will.”

A Bayley run in TNA has not been officially announced, but the teasing from several notable names has certainly gotten fans talking.