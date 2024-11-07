WWE will not be participating in legalized sports gambling in the United States.

While appearing on CNBC on Thursday, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro announced that legalized betting on WWE matches in the U.S. will not be happening.

Back in 2023, it was reported that WWE was interested in making it legal to bet on high-profile matches. The company reportedly had talks with several gambling regulators, but WWE would have had to take extreme measures to make sure its pre-planned match results wouldn’t get out in advance.

Shapiro said, “Not happening. It’s not happening. We’re scripted. Look, years ago I ran Dick Clark Productions. We had enough challenge keeping the American Music Awards and the Golden Globe winners under wraps with an auditor that was there. We’re not going to be asking Triple H — Paul Levesque, who runs our creative — to keep his scripts so under wrap that we can start sports betting. It just doesn’t jive.”

As you’d expect, TKO is doing sports gambling with the UFC.