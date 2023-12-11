Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, AEW producer/on-air personality talked about how there will be a documentary on his life released in January 2024.

“There’s a documentary on my life being released in January,” Henry said. “January, there’s a documentary on A&E about my life. People are going to find out a lot more about me than they’d ever heard. I don’t want to give nothing away, so just keep your ears open. It’s going to be big. It’s going to be one of the bigger ones they’ve ever done. There’s a lot of ground to cover, almost 3 hours.”

H/T to Fightful for the quotes