WrestleMania 42 week is bringing more than just in-ring action, as WWE and Fanatics gear up to deliver a full-scale fan experience in Las Vegas.

WWE World is set to take over the city throughout WrestleMania week, offering fans a wide range of activities beyond the usual autograph signings and photo opportunities, some of which are free, while others come at an added cost.

The event will also feature a massive WrestleMania Superstore, along with various vendors and themed exhibits. Among the highlights are displays dedicated to the WWE Hall of Fame, AAA, Hulkamania Forever, and the iconic Gorilla Position.

There’s plenty on tap for today as well.

Scheduled events include Oba Femi’s Walk Competition at 3:15 PM, followed by a Mattel reveal featuring Rhea Ripley at 4:00 PM. Later in the evening, Netflix will present a first look at the upcoming HULK HOGAN: REAL AMERICAN project at 5:00 PM.

That’s not all.

There’s also growing buzz surrounding a potential surprise appearance tied to the upcoming Street Fighter film. With a new trailer set to drop and the cast already in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, speculation has picked up that several stars, including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, could show up at WWE World.

If that happens, it may go down during the official opening of the event this afternoon at 12 PM Eastern.