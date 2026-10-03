WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has officially entered the YouTube world.

“The OTC” launched his own official YouTube channel on September 30 (@OTC_JoeAnoai), with the account published under his real name of Joe Anoa’i. Te account labeled “Joe Anoa’i aka ‘Roman Reigns.’”

The channel describes itself simply as “The Official YouTube Channel of Joe Anoai aka ‘Roman Reigns.’”

Despite being only two days old, Reigns’ channel has already amassed approximately 6,990 subscribers.

Thus far, the WWE Superstar has uploaded two videos, both appearing under the channel’s Shorts section.

One features highlights from Reigns’ recent WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Penta on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Mexico City, Mexico.

The second is titled “How to be a WWE Superstar with Roman Reigns.”

Reigns will soon have some new in-ring footage to potentially add to the channel, as “The OTC” is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at WWE Money In The Bank 2026 on October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.