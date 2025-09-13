WWE Worlds Collide 9/12/25 Results

Thomas & Mack Center

Paradise, Nevada

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves, Konnan, JBL)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Pagano & Psycho Clown (c) vs. The New Day For The AAA World Tag Team Championship

– The Judgment Day w/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice

– El Hijo De Dr. Wagner (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. JD McDonagh In A Fatal Four Way Match For The AAA Latin American Championship

– Laredo Kid, Mascarita Sagrada, La Parka, Octagon Jr. vs. The LWO, Lince Dorado, Mini Abismo Negro In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

– Natalya vs. Faby Apache In A Number One Contenders Match For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

– El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio For The AAA Mega Championship

Checkout Episode 482 of The Hoots Podcast