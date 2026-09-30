WWE and AAA are back tonight.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is scheduled to take place this evening, a taped show from Chicago, Illinois, airing at 7/6c on YouTube.

Advertised for the Wednesday, September 30, 2026 show are the following matches:

* CM Punk, Rey Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Omos * Penta & Rey Fenix vs. Los Perros del Mal’s Daga & Berto * AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez * Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence vs. Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla of Las Tóxicas * AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match No. 1 Contender Match: Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Je’Von Evans vs. EK Prosper * La Parka, Mr. Iguana, Mascarita Sagrada & Adelicious vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes & Myka Lockwood * Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel * Plus, a special appearance by Oba Femi

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Worlds Collide Results coverage.