WWE Worlds Collide Results 9/30/26

Allstate Arena

Rosemont, Illinois

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Commentators: (Corey Graves & JBL)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– This Transcript Will Be Finished Past Midnight, Comment Section Still Open

– Mr. Iguana, Masacrita Sagrada, LA Parka, Adelicious vs. The Vanity Project & Mini Abismo Negro w/Jackson Drake In A 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

– Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

– Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne vs. Las Toxicas

– Je’Von Evans vs. Axiom vs. EK Prosper vs. Mini Vikingo In A Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match For The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

– La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

– The Lucha Brothers vs. Los Perros Del Mal w/Angel & Karmen Petrovic

– CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, El Grande Americano vs. The Judgment Day & Omos w/Dorian Roldan In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Checkout Episode 25 of The SUR Files