The WWE x AAA Worlds Collide show is “in the can.”

The highly-anticipated show featuring talent from WWE, WWE NXT and AAA was taped before a live crowd inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The show, which was taped in the same city as AEW All Out 2026 at the same time, will premiere via YouTube this coming Wednesday at 7/6c, with part of the show airing head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on 9/30, which begins at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Featured below are complete WWE x AAA Worlds Collide results from the taping this evening in “The Windy City”:

Mr Iguana, La Parka, Adelicious & Mascarita Sagrada def. The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, & Myka Lockwood) and Mini Abismo Negro

Dragon Lee def. Jack Cartwheel

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) def. Las Tóxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla)

AAA Cruiserweight Championship Number One Contenders Match: Mini Vikingo def. Axiom, Je’Von Evans & E.K. Prosper

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: La Catalina (c) def. Roxanne Perez

Lucha Brothers (Penta & Rey Fénix) def. Perros del Mal (Daga & Berto) via DQ as Angel & Karmen Petrovic interfered.

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio & El Grande Americano def. JD McDonagh, Omos, & Dominik Mysterio

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/30 for detailed WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Results 2026 coverage.