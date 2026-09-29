WWE reportedly has no plans to change the premiere date or time for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide following AEW’s announcement that Wednesday’s Dynamite will serve as a tribute to PAC.

Despite Worlds Collide having already been taped, the event will still premiere as scheduled on Wednesday, September 30 at 7 p.m. ET, meaning it will overlap with the first hour of AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced that Wednesday night’s Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will be presented as a tribute to PAC following his sudden passing at the age of 40. PAC died less than 24 hours after competing at AEW All Out over the weekend.

The change to Dynamite led to questions over whether WWE might move Worlds Collide to another date or time, but that will not be the case.

As previously reported, WWE confirmed during the September 25 episode of SmackDown that Worlds Collide would premiere exclusively on YouTube beginning at 7 p.m. ET on September 30.

There had previously been some uncertainty surrounding the broadcast plans for the WWE and AAA crossover event, including whether the show would be streamed live. The event was instead taped in Rosemont, Illinois ahead of its September 30 premiere.

With WWE sticking to its previously announced schedule, Worlds Collide will now air opposite the opening hour of AEW’s PAC tribute edition of Dynamite before Dynamite continues in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Worlds Collide Spoilers For Show Airing On September 30, 2026

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