WWE Worlds Collide reportedly averaged 76,000 concurrent viewers worldwide during Wednesday night’s broadcast.

The event was taped Saturday at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, before airing Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET across WWE and AAA’s YouTube channels in English and Spanish.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that the broadcast averaged 76,000 viewers and reached its highest point during the six-man tag team main event.

“It averaged 76,000 viewers,” Meltzer stated. “This is a worldwide number in both English and Spanish. Peaked at 107,000, which would be the end of the main event, which was Punk, Rey Mysterio and Grande Americano against JD, Dom and Omos.”

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeated Omos, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in the main event, with the audience reportedly peaking at 107,000 viewers by the conclusion of the match.

Meltzer also pointed to the live attendance for Worlds Collide while discussing the overall performance of the event, which WWE opted to air one hour before Wednesday’s special PAC Tribute edition of AEW Dynamite.

“They had 14,000 people there,” he continued. “You can’t say the show was not a success. I know a lot of people were unhappy that they ran it when they did.”

Meltzer then questioned WWE’s decision not to move the broadcast to another time.

“They could have moved it. They didn’t move it. They probably should have moved it. There’s no good reason not to, but they didn’t.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Worlds Collide Results 9/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.