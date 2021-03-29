WWE has been promoting Peacock as the only place in the United States to watch WrestleMania 37 on April 10th and 11th.
However, Pwinsider.com pointed out on Sunday night that fans who don’t want to subscribe to Peacock to watch the show will be able to do so on traditional PPV. Fans can pre-order Wrestlemania Nights One and Two right now.
The listing for the show notes “Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil host this year’s Wrestlemania. From Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.”
Each night of the show is listed as beginning at 6:30 PM EST. Here is the current card:
Night 1
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Night 2
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews
Match Date TBA
WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon