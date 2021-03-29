WWE has been promoting Peacock as the only place in the United States to watch WrestleMania 37 on April 10th and 11th.

However, Pwinsider.com pointed out on Sunday night that fans who don’t want to subscribe to Peacock to watch the show will be able to do so on traditional PPV. Fans can pre-order Wrestlemania Nights One and Two right now.

The listing for the show notes “Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil host this year’s Wrestlemania. From Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.”

Each night of the show is listed as beginning at 6:30 PM EST. Here is the current card:

Night 1

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night 2

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews

Match Date TBA

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon