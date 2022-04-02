Stay tuned for live coverage of WWE WrestleMania Saturday at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current line-up:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Brantley Gilbert

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

Expected to be Cody Rhodes, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and revealed right before the match.

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

