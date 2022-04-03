– The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Kickoff pre-show opens live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. There’s a group of riled up fans in the background. Kayla is joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. The panel hypes tonight’s show and we get a video package for AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Rosenberg predicts AJ to win, but the rest of the panel picks Edge. Back from a break and we get hype for tonight’s main event. We see video of 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker predicting WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will retain.

We get more promos and a discussion on the Anything Goes match between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn. Booker and Lawler predict Knoxville to win. Kayla sends us to Matt Camp outside of AT&T Stadium with a big group of riled up fans. One fan predicts Knoxville to win and the other picks Zayn to win, saying he’s tired of celebrities coming into WWE and thinking they can hang. We go to footage from the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. Kayla sends to Jackie Redmond with a group of fans inside AT&T Stadium. She’s wish a fan who says he flew 20 hours from Bangladesh, but it was all worth it. He and his friends are here to see The Tribal Chief. The panel talks about their favorite moment from Night One and fans behind the panel chant for Cody Rhodes when Rosenberg mentions how he enjoyed seeing Cody back in WWE. The panel talks more about WrestleMania Saturday before Megan Morant joins us from inside AT&T Stadium with Paul Heyman. She says he seems a bit nervous and he admits he is, saying he’s more than a little nervous. Heyman says he doesn’t feel well. Tonight he has to mourn the friendship and career that has gone over more than 20 years, of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He had this same feeling before WrestleMania 30 when he knew Lesnar would conquer The Undertaker’s Streak. Heyman goes on with his brief promo before the panel sends us to another break.

NFL player Leonard Floyd of the LA Rams joins the panel and talks about being a fan. He also does his Booker T impersonation and predicts Lesnar to win tonight’s main event. Back from a break and the panel talks about tonight’s Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles now. Hour two of the Kickoff opens with a video for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Menounos is backstage with champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. They insult their challengers and are confident about retaining tonight. The panel discusses the Fatal 4 Way and we hear fans in the background chanting for WWE Hall of Famer JBL as he prepares to join the panel. Back from another discussion and break as JBL joins the panel and talks about how great The KO Show segment was. Matt Camp is back with more riled up fans outside of AT&T Stadium. One younger fans can’t wait to see Pat McAfee. Jackie Redmond is inside AT&T Stadium with more excited fans. We get a video on The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The panel talks more about tonight’s show and there are more chants for JBL before the panel goes over the card again.

Back from another break and Menounos is outside of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s locker room with Austin Theory. Theory says he has no worries for tonight and Vince just told him he has full confidence, and to show no mercy against the retired NFL punter. Theory says there’s no comparison between the two and after he puts McAfee out of his misery, he’s going to take the most stupendous selfie in WrestleMania history and the last thing McAfee will remember is A-Town putting him down. Theory takes a selfie with Maria to end the segment. We get more footage of fans giving predictions at the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott join the panel. Rosenberg downplays them because he’s a Washington Commanders fan, but JBL and Booker praise them and JBL gets the panel to chant for them. Zeke is excited to see McAfee get in the ring as another football guy, and says he will be chanting for him. Zeke and Micah both predict Lesnar will win tonight. We get more discussion for the show and another break.

Back from a break and we get a video for Omos vs. Bobby Lashley. Menounos is backstage with Lashley, who is warming up. She asks if he can knock Omos off his feet again and end his undefeated streak. Lashley talks about how dominant Omos has been and some of the names he’s defeated. Lashley is ready to put the myth of Omos to rest. Lashley says Omos may be unbeaten but that doesn’t make him unbeatable. The panel all predicts Omos to win, except for Patrick. We go to a WrestleMania 39 promo now. Kayla shows us a highlight video from Night One of WrestleMania 39. Back from a break and NFL star George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers joins the panel and talks about being a WWE fan since he was a kid. Kittle was most excited to see Cody Rhodes return last night. Kittle talks more about tonight’s show before the panel goes over tonight’s matches one more time. The panel sends us to a video package for tonight’s main event. Booker and Rosenberg predict Reigns will win, while JBL and Patrick go with Lesnar. That’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 38 opens up live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mike Rome introduces singer Jessie James Decker for the “America The Beautiful” performance. Decker finishes up as the fireworks explode in the stadium. We cut to the opening video package, which stats with highlights from Night One. Mark Wahlberg appears and will narrate this video like he did on WrestleMania Saturday. Wahlberg says the sequel usually isn’t as good as the first, but this will be one of those rare moments. Wahlberg goes on and says that’s it for the previews, it’s time for the main show, and this sequel isn’t edge of your seat, it’s out of your seat. He welcomes us back to the most stupendous two-night event in history, to WrestleMania Sunday.

– We’re live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to ringside. He says we’re still recovering from Night One. Smith is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Triple H as the music hits and fans pop big time. The Game, in a suit, marches to the ring and does his signature pose on the apron. The Game has a lengthy entrance as he takes it all in. The music stops and fans chant his name. They chant “thank you Hunter!” next and he acknowledges them in a show of respect.

Triple H says he just wanted to come out and say thank you, and to show us his love in the best way he knows how – welcome to WrestleMania! The pyro explodes on the stage and fireworks go off as the music hits and fans pop. Triple H leaves his boots in the ring as a symbol of his retirement. He exits the ring and hugs his family at ringside, then heads to the back.

– Mike Rome introduces Gable Steveson, who is sitting at ringside. Gable raises his hand to the crowd and thanks them.

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro

We go back to the ring and out first for the opener are RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring as a quick pyro explosion goes off. Out next are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall on the stage as they head to the ring. Alpha Academy is out last – Otis and Chad Gable. They hit the ring and here we go.

The bell rings and Gable gets slapped by Ford, then kicked by Riddle for a 1 count. Ford and Riddle go at it and Ford levels him. Gable with a German suplex to Ford for a 2 count as Riddle breaks it up with a Broton. Dawkins and Orton come in but they get tossed out. Ford sends Ford out. Otis sends Ford out. Otis is alone now as he poses.

All 6 Superstars hit the ring and brawl now. It comes down to Gable and Ford. Ford runs at Gable in the corner but instead he leaps over the ring post and splashes everyone else who were on the floor near the timekeeper’s area. Gable goes up top and nails a moonsault onto the other 5 Superstars at ringside now.

Otis and Gable double team Riddle now and Otis drops him on his head. Otis with a short-arm clothesline to Riddle now. Otis yells out and nails another clothesline to Riddle. Otis with the splash in the middle of the ring but he doesn’t cover, instead he slaps Riddle around. Otis with another scoop slam. Otis continues to man-handle Riddle in the middle of the ring. Gable tags in for a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count on Riddle. Gable keeps control of Riddle until Ford comes back in with a big dropkick. Gable turns it back around for a few minutes. Dawkins tags in and unloads on Gable and Riddle with big power moves, launching them around the ring.

Gable covers Riddle but Otis breaks it up with a big splash. More back and forth with Riddle being dominated by the others. Orton finally tags in as fans pop. Orton unloads on Ford with his signature moves as fans go wild. Orton goes for the draping DDT to Ford but Ford slides to the floor. Orton blocks a shot into the announce table and sends Ford into it, then he slams Ford on top of the announce table. Gable approaches but Orton slams him on top of the announce table as well.

Orton returns to the ring and grabs Ford for a draping DDT. Riddle does the same with Dawkins and fans pop as they hit a double draping DDT to The Profits. RK-Bro plays to the crowd for another big pop. They both drop down to prepare for the RKO but Otis and Gable pull them to the floor and send them to the barrier for boos. Otis comes in and levels Dawkins then puts Ford on his shoulders. Gable with a big Steiner bulldog from the top to send Ford off Otis’ shoulders but Ford kicks out just in time. Otis tries for a Vader Bomb to Ford but Riddle and Dawkins shove him to the floor. Riddle gets sent to the floor by Gable. The Profits double team Gable now and they hit a huge super Blockbuster to send Gable off Dawkins’ shoulders. Gable somehow kicks out.

Fans chant “this is awesome’!” now. Ford knocks Riddle off the apron and Otis catches him, but tosses him to the floor. Dawkins with a big Sky High to Orton. Dawkins runs the ropes and leaps out to Otis. Ford tags in and goes to the top to fly onto Orton but Riddle springboards up and nails a huge RKO to Ford from the top rope. Fans pop big time. Ford rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Orton catches Gable with a huge RKO in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: RK-Bro

– After the match, Orton and Riddle celebrate as the music hits and fans cheer them on. We go to replays. The Profits come into the ring and meet the champs in the middle, with red Solo cups. They give RK-Bro two drinks for a toast but they stop and invite Gable Steveson into the ring. Gable enters and he also takes a red Solo cup. The Profits, RK-Bro and Gable have a WrestleMania toast but Chad comes in and smacks Steveson’s drink out of his hand. Steveson takes his shirt off as the others empty the ring. Chad tells Steveson to “Shoooosh!” when in his presence, but Steveson launches him with a big belly-to-belly throw. Steveson is fired up now as The Profits and RK-Bro cheer him on from ringside. We go to replays. Steveson exits the ring and finally the babyfaces get to have their red Solo cup WrestleMania toast.

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from a break and out comes Omos as we get a video on what led to this match. Omos marches to the ring and steps over the ropes. Out next comes Bobby Lashley to a pop. Lashley hits the corner to pose as pyro goes off.

The bell rings and they stare each other down. Lashley kicks but Omos catches it and sends him to the mat with one shot. Omos clubs Lashley in the back of the head. Lashley mounts some offense and goes for the big suplex but Omos fights him off. Omos with more big strikes. Omos man-handles Lashley by his head in the middle of the ring until Lashley suddenly powers out. Omos quickly takes back control and clubs him to the mat.

Lashley slaps Omos but that just angers him. Omos unloads and splashes Lashley down in the corner. Omos charges again but Lashley trips him into the turnbuckles, and again. Lashley goes for the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring but Omos easily powers out and drops Lashley to the mat. Omos yells at Lashley to get back up. Omos grabs him and shoves him over the top rope to the floor with ease.

Lashley meets Omos on the apron and stuns him. They bring it in and Lashley leaps off the second rope with a crossbody but Omos catches him in mid-air, puts him on his shoulders and then launches the veteran to the mat. Omos charges but runs into an elbow. Omos catches Lashley with a bear-hug now. Omos rams Lashley back into the turnbuckles and the back of his head hits the ring post. Omos with another bear-hug now and Graves says Lashley appears to be knocked out on his feet from the turnbuckle spot.

Omos tightens the hug but Lashley fights out. Lashley attacks with big right hands, then sends Omos into the corner. Lashley with a kick to the gut. Lashley goes for the big suplex again but Omos fights out. Lashley counters and tries again, this time he gets the suplex over but just barely off the mat. Lashley is fired up now as fans cheer him on. Lashley with a big Spear, and another. Lashley covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits and the referee raises his arm. We go to replays.

– Back from a break and Michael Cole is on commentary now. He welcomes us and is joined by Pat McAfee. We get a video package for the next match.

Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is out next and he stops to greet some other Jackass crew members at ringside.

The bell rings and Sami immediately nails a Helluva Kick. Sami drags Knoxville to the floor and sends him into the barrier. Sami keeps control and has words with the Jackass crew. Sami turns around to Knoxville spraying a fire extinguisher at him. Knoxville brings a stop sign and a trash can full of weapons into the ring but Sami kicks him before he can use them. Sami rolls Knoxville into the ring and dumps the trash can out.

Sami grabs a sheet pan and smacks Knoxville over the back with it. Sami keeps control for a 2 count. Sami goes to ringside and pulls a table out but it’s covered in mouse traps and one catches him. Sami says Knoxville is in trouble for bringing this. Sami comes back in but Knoxville smashes him with two trash can lids. Knoxville continues to beat Sami with the lids, then he smashes a stop sign over his back.

Knoxville leans a table in the corner now. He tries to suplex Sami through it but it’s blocked. Sami launches Knoxville through the table with a big Exploder suplex. Sami drags Knoxville back over for a close 2 count.

Sami goes for another Helluva Kick but Knoxville stops him with a loud air horn. Sami looks to capitalize but “Party Boy” Chris Pontius enters the ring, dancing around and taunting Sami. Pontius snatches his suit off and he’s only wearing a thong now. He rubs himself all over Sami until Sami levels him and starts stomping as fans boo.

Sami grabs Pontius and tosses him out of the ring. Knoxville takes advantage and rolls Sami up from behind for a close 2 count. Sami drops Knoxville with another right hand. Wee-Man attacks Sami at ringside for a big pop. Wee-Man unloads with punches and chases Sami in the ring. The crowd goes wild for Wee-Man. He hits Sami in the knee, then scoop slams him for a huge pop. Knoxville with a tornado DDT from the corner for another close 2 count.

Sami goes on and collapses Wee-Man with a Helluva Kick for huge boos from the crowd. Sami beats Wee-Man up some more and then mounts Knoxville. Fans chant “asshole!” now. Sami is all smiles as he goes to the top but Knoxville makes pyro shoot up from the ring post. Sami is down in the corner now. Knoxville grabs a bowling ball and rolls it right between Sami’s legs. Cole calls that a ballsy move. There’s a leg and boot attached to a device and Knoxville makes that kick Sami below the belt for another low blow.

Knoxville grabs a taser now but Sami retreats to the floor, crawling around at ringside. Sami runs away but the huge smack hand from one of the Jackass movies levels him, knocking him down. Sami brings it back in and he stomps on Knoxville. Sami with a suplex in the middle of the ring. Sami goes back to the top but Knoxville uses a pair of tongs below the belt. Sami is stunned on top as Knoxville grabs him and launches him to the floor, through the mouse trap table.

The Jackass crew helps Knoxville bring a gigantic mouse trap into the ring now. They roll Sami back in and Knoxville is waiting. Sami stumbles around and gets hit with the taser by Knoxville. He falls on the mouse trap and is laid out. Knoxville has trouble unhooking the mouse trap and it partially hits him, but it hits Sami harder and traps him under the trap for the pin to win.

Winner: Johnny Knoxville

– After the match, the Jackass music hits as Knoxville and his crew celebrate. Sami is still trapped in the huge mouse trap, throwing a fit. We go to replays. The Jackass guys head up the ramp, leaving Sami trapped in the mouse trap.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the main event as we see Brock Lesnar’s locker room door.

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring for the women’s Fatal 4 Way and out first are Naomi and Sasha Banks. Naomi comes out first but a neon green Ferrari (or a Lamborghini?) comes driving out to the stage next. Banks is driving the car. Naomi hops in and they drive it a few feet before getting out and walking down the ramp. Banks and Naomi pose on the stage as pyro goes off. Out next comes Liv Morgan, apparently dressed like Catwoman. Rhea Ripley is out next and pyro explodes as she does her big stomp. Ripley is dressed like Morgan. Shayna Baszler and Natalya are out together. Out next are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. Graves goes on about the dirty celebration he has planned for this.

The bell rings and Carmella gets her face mask on. Graves wishes her good luck. Ripley starts off with Vega but she tells Carmella to come in instead. Carmella sizes Ripley up but tags in Banks. Fans pop as Banks and Ripley face off for a test of strength. Ripley immediately takes Banks down for a 2 count. They trade counters on the mat. Banks tries to take Ripley down into the Bank Statement. It’s blocked but Banks blocks the Riptide. Ripley blocks the Backstabber. They have words now as Banks gets up from the mat.

Liv tags in now. The champs pulls Ripley off the apron and beat her down. Liv leaps out of the ring at one side, taking the champs down, while Banks leaps out the other side and takes Baszler and Natalya down, who were assaulting Naomi. Liv and Banks go at it in the ring now. Liv with double knees to the jaw after Banks works her over. Natalya tags herself in as Liv nails Oblivion to Banks. Natalya with the running kick to the back of Liv’s head, then the kick to the face. Baszler comes in and levels Liv with a shot to the jaw. Baszler makes the champs put their brakes on as they try to come in and stop her pin.

Baszler starts stomping on Liv’s ankle now. Liv screams out in pain. Baszler with a submission to Liv’s foot and leg now, making her scream out. Liv drops Baszler with an enziguri but Baszler runs over her with a clothesline. Carmella tags herself in and yells at Baszler to get out. Carmella takes Liv to the corner and works her over. Vega tags in for the double team.

Vega with Code Red to Liv but Ripley makes the save. Everyone comes in trading their finishing moves now. Carmella tries to bring Ripley from the top with a hurricanrana but Ripley overpowers with a powerbomb attempt. Carmella blocks that and still hits her hurricanrana. Vega leaps out to take Ripley down on the floor. Banks and Naomi double team Liv now. Vega and Baszler double team Naomi in one corner for a superplex while Carmella and Natalya try for the same double superplex to Banks in the opposite corner. However, Liv and Ripley each go to one of the corners and bring the other two groups to the mat with the double collapsing towers.

Naomi covers Liv for 2. Liv and Ripley double team Naomi. They hit a double team Riptide – Backstabber combo for a 2 count but Banks makes the save. Baszler tosses Banks to the floor. Natalya sends Ripley into the ring post. Baszler and Natalya double team Naomi for a 2 count as Liv breaks it up. Baszler decks Liv and slams her with an inverted sideslam. Natalya and Baszler go for a Hart Attack to Naomi but the champs break it up. Carmella drops Natalya with a superkick. Naomi and the champs trade shots now. Carmella decks Naomi for a close 2 count. Graves and Carmella can’t believe it.

Carmella with another quick 2 count to Naomi. Carmella throws a fit now. Naomi with a big kick to Carmella’s face. Banks goes to the top and hits a Frogsplash to Carmella for another close 2 count. Banks with the Bank Statement to Carmella but Vega pulls Carmella out of the ring to safety. Banks with a Meteora off the apron to Vega. Carmella brings Banks back into the ring but Banks counters. Naomi tags in and kicks Carmella. Banks and Naomi with a big double team to Carmella in the middle of the ring for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Sasha Banks and Naomi

– After the match, Banks and Naomi stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Banks and Naomi celebrate with the titles as fans cheer them on.

– Back from a break and we see some of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys at ringside. We get a video package for the next match.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles to a pop. AJ was apparently busted open by his own pyro during his entrance. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is out next, stepping down from a platform as flames rise up. More flames and pyro shoot up as he marches to the ring.

The bell rings and fans pop as they face off. AJ immediately rushes Edge into the corner. Edge leans in the ropes with a smirk on his face and the referee backs AJ off. They lock up and AJ takes it to the corner but backs off and Edge retreats from a wild swing. They go at it and run the ropes now. AJ nails a big dropkick for a pop, then a pair of arm drags. Edge drops him to block a third arm drag. They size each other up again as fans do dueling chants.

More back and forth now. AJ with a sliding knee to the head from the apron to Edge on the floor. Edge gets sent into the steel ring steps as well. AJ slows the match down and brings it back in. He goes for the springboard 450 from the apron but Edge gets his knees up and AJ lands hard. AJ is down in the corner as Edge stomps away while the referee warns him. Edge with big knee strikes to the gut.

Edge launches Edge into the turnbuckles gut-first and he goes down but still kicks out. AJ with big chops but Edge catches him in an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. AJ turns it around with a Dragon Screw leg whip and Edge goes down. Edge scoops AJ for a shoulder-breaker but Edge also hurts himself and they’re both down now. Edge stomps away in the corner now. Edge kicks AJ in the ribs and continues to focus on his mid-section as the referee warns him.

AJ with another wild swing but this time he drops Edge. AJ charges but Edge lured him in as he moves and sends AJ face-first into the turnbuckles. AJ mounts a comeback now but he and Edge are both moving slow. AJ mounts Edge with right hands. AJ unloads with lefts and rights while still on top of Edge. Fans start rallying for AJ but Edge drops him into an armbar with the injured arm. Edge grounds AJ with his arm behind his back, and a knee to the spine now. AJ gets to his feet and fights out of the hold. Edge dodges a pele kick. AJ blocks a Crossface. Edge blocks a Styles Clash and goes into the STF.

AJ reaches for the bottom rope but Edge pulls the arm back. AJ swings his leg around to the bottom rope and the hold is broken. AJ is on the apron now. He launches himself over the top rope into a big DDT and Edge goes down. AJ slowly climbs to the top as fans cheer him on. Edge gets up and cuts him off. Edge climbs up for the superplex but AJ fights back. AJ slides down, kicks Edge’s knee from behind, then scoops Edge onto his shoulders for a Torture Rack. AJ slams Edge into the mat from his shoulders with a Rack Bomb but Edge kicks out just in time.

Edge avoids another Rack Bomb and drops AJ with a big DDT for a 2 count. More back and forth. AJ with a snap German suplex and they’re both down once again. They fight to their knees and trade big strikes. They continue swinging and get to their feet. AJ with a series of headbutts, punches and then a big pele kick. Edge is still up but barely. AJ rolls Edge into the Calf Crusher. Edge counters for the armbar but AJ resists. Edge blocks and applies the LeBell Lock. AJ reaches for the bottom rope and pries Edge’s fingers. The hold is finally broken. More back and forth. Edge with a big Edgeucation for a close 2 count. They tangle in the corner some more and Edge uses the top rope for a springboard sit-out powerbomb. AJ still kicks out just in time.

They tangle up top and in the corner again. AJ finally manages to hit a superplex to the edge of the apron. They both hit hard and fall to the floor. They barely make it back in at the 9 count. AJ with the springboard 450 from the apron, landing on Edge’s back. AJ rolls Edge over for the pin but Edge barely kicks out in time. More back and forth now. AJ finally hits the Styles Clash on the third attempt. He covers for the pin but Edge barely kicks out. AJ and the fans in attendance can’t believe it.

AJ goes back to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm but Damian Priest appears at ringside. AJ is briefly distracted but he still springboards in for the Styles Clash, but Edge knocks him out of the air with a big Spear. Edge covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Edge

– After the match, the music hits as Edge recovers, looking over at Priest but confused. Priest enters the ring as we go to replays. Priest enters the ring and drops to one knee. Edge faces him, also on one knee. They both let out a sinister laugh, then stand tall together and raise their arms in the middle of the ring. We go to another replay and come back to Edge and Priest leaving together.

– Mike Rome announces attendance as 78,453.

– Back from a break and we get a video for the next match.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ridge Holland and Sheamus with Butch. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are out next. Woods and Kofi are wearing ring gear inspired by Big E.

Butch is tearing stuff up at ringside. The camera goes back to the ring and the two teams start brawling. Sheamus gets dumped to the floor by Woods. Holland dumps Woods to the floor. Holland yells at the referee to ring the bell. He charges Kofi but Kofi ducks and hits Trouble In Paradise for the pin but Sheamus pulls him to safety on the floor.

Butch is trying to attack Kofi but Sheamus holds him back. Woods kicks Sheamus through the ropes. Butch keeps trying to interfere and Sheamus keeps trying to calm him down. Holland is getting double teamed in the ring now. Woods drops the straps like Big E for a pop. He levels Holland. Sheamus ends up dropping Kofi on the floor with a Brogue Kick. Holland attacks Woods but Woods superkicks him.

Butch distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Sheamus to level Woods with a Brogue out of nowhere. Holland scoops Woods for Northern Grit for the pin to get the quick win.

Winners: Sheamus and Ridge Holland

– After the match, Butch rushes the ring and attacks Woods, yanking at his braids, until Sheamus and Holland hold him back. The music starts back up as the Fight Night group stands tall.

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

