– The WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Kickoff pre-show opens live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s show and we get a video for the WWE Intercontinental Title match. Barrett and Booker predict GUNTHER will retain, while Patrick goes with Sheamus. Kayla thinks Drew McIntyre will win. We go backstage to Peter Rosenberg, who takes us to the Gorilla Position for a tour. He runs into Liv Morgan, Bronson Reed and The Street Profits. We get more discussion from the panel and a WrestleMania “By The Numbers” video.

Back from a break and Byron Saxton is down in the Cricket Fan Zone with a bunch of rabid fans. We see the latest build to the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way now as Rosenberg joins the panel. Barrett and Booker go with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, while Patrick goes with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and Rosenberg picks Liv and Raquel Rodriguez. Cathy Kelley is backstage with Paul Heyman now. She asks if last night’s loss for The Usos means a loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight. Heyman recalls a WCW Starrcade promo he did years ago, and after WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes said it was a good promo but where’s the money? Heyman says that sticks with him when he goes out these days, and he finally figured out where’s the money – it’s Reigns, not Cody Rhodes, who came to lose to Roman tonight. We get a promo for Hell In a Cell tonight. Barrett and Patrick go with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, while Booker and Rosenberg predict Finn Balor will win. Back from a break and we see highlights from Night 1. “This Is Awesome” host Greg Miller joins the panel to discuss Night 1 and to give some thoughts for Night 2. He believes Edge will win Hell In a Cell. The panel plays around with a new WWE Snapchat filter that makes you look like various Superstars. We see Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and their daughter step off the bus in the back, then walk into the stadium. We go to another break.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the planned match order/notes for tonight. You can click here for lots of backstage notes and potential spoilers, and you can click here for our detailed report from Night 1. Below is the current card for Night 2:

Host: The Miz (and possibly Snoop Dogg again)

Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

