WWE and On Location have announced early details on the Priority Pass packages for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Two types of packages are being offered for WrestleMania Hollywood – official ticket packages and official all-inclusive packages. The following package details have been announced for WrestleMania 39, with full details to come on Friday:

ELITE | Please Call for Pricing (855-346-7388)

Only Elite Superstars get to battle on the biggest stage — and only WWE Priority Pass ELITE guests get to go where no member of the WWE Universe has ever gone before: behind the scenes. Curated for fans seeking the most access and service, ELITE’s ultra-premium suite of immersive offerings includes everything from pre-show backstage access and unparalleled in-venue hospitality to exclusive events with WWE Superstars to SoFi Stadium’s best seats – Front Row, On-Camera Ringside Seating. Enjoy the best parts of all our VIP experiences — and much more — with ELITE. Champion | Starting at $7,500

With ringside seats, pre-show hospitality, and a choice of unforgettable VIP experiences, our Champion guests rub shoulders with Superstars in and out of SoFi Stadium, receiving our full-service hospitality throughout. Relax before the show in our WWE Priority Pass Premium Hospitality Club for an all-inclusive meal with open bar, photos ops with WWE Superstars and more. Select from a pair of LA-based experiences that will either have you drinking a Steve Austin’s Broken Skull IPA at El Segundo Brewing Company or getting a behind-the-scenes look at the design of WWE Action Figures with Mattel. There’s a WWE Champion inside all of us. We’ll help you find yours all weekend long at WrestleMania 39. Gold | Starting at $3,500

Enjoy VIP treatment each night of WrestleMania, taking in every minute of the action from the best 100-level seats. Enjoy iconic views of the action and access to all-inclusive hospitality and amenities — along with the best ways to remember it all, including WWE Superstar appearances, WWE Priority Pass Premium Lounge access all weekend long, and commemorative memorabilia that will preserve both nights of WrestleMania 39 forever. Silver | Starting at $1,500

After entering SoFi Stadium through a dedicated entrance, Silver package guests will experience both nights of WrestleMania 39 from 100-level corner seating. Packages also include exclusive WWE Priority Pass WrestleMania merchandise and authentic memorabilia, access to a dedicated express WWE Superstore checkout line and a commemorative lanyard. Bronze | Starting at $700

Bronze package guests will also experience a dedicated stadium entrance, and will view the action from their 200-level seats while enjoying exclusive WWE Priority Pass WrestleMania merchandise. With official tickets, access to a dedicated express WWE Superstore checkout line, and commemorative lanyard, guests are in for two epic nights of sports entertainment.

These ticket and all-inclusive packages will go on sale Friday, July 22 at 12pm ET. You can find the On Location page for WrestleMania 39 at this link.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.