Two new WrestleMania 39 matches are now official for WrestleMania 39 coming out of last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.

Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. WWE has confirmed Asuka vs. Belair for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his titles over Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber main event. Reigns will now go on to WrestleMania 39 to defend against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Zayn would have advanced to WrestleMania if he won the title last night.

There has been some speculation on WWE possibly adding Zayn to Rhodes vs. Reigns to make it a Triple Threat. However, it was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that as of a week ago, WWE had no plans to put Zayn in the title match. He is still expected to team with Kevin Owens to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches:

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Hell In a Cell Match

Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

