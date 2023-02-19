Two new WrestleMania 39 matches are now official for WrestleMania 39 coming out of last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.
Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. WWE has confirmed Asuka vs. Belair for The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his titles over Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber main event. Reigns will now go on to WrestleMania 39 to defend against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Zayn would have advanced to WrestleMania if he won the title last night.
There has been some speculation on WWE possibly adding Zayn to Rhodes vs. Reigns to make it a Triple Threat. However, it was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that as of a week ago, WWE had no plans to put Zayn in the title match. He is still expected to team with Kevin Owens to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches:
CONFIRMED MATCHES:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
RUMORED MATCHES:
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER (c)
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Hell In a Cell Match
Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
