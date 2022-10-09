The logo for WWE’s WrestleMania 40 has been revealed.

WWE unveiled the WrestleMania 40 logo to the live crowd at the Wells Fargo Center during tonight’s Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show.

As seen below, the logo features the Liberty Bell, which is one of the more iconic historical landmarks in the City of Brotherly Love. WWE also brought back the Roman numerals for WrestleMania 40.

The WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Wells Fargo Center will host the go-home SmackDown, the post-WrestleMania RAW, and the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, while other weekend events will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

You can see the WrestleMania 40 logo below:

