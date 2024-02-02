Coming out of Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE, WWE is on the road to WrestleMania 40 as the show takes place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Title is seemingly confirmed after Rhodes said following his Men’s Royal Rumble win that he would be going after Reigns.

WrestleVotes reported today the show has been moved up an hour. The report noted:

“Source states WWE has made the decision to change the WrestleMania start time. The main card will now begin at 7pm EST, presumably with a kickoff show starting at 5pm EST. This will be for both nights of WrestleMania.”