Some news on WWE WrestleMania 41.

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett revealed on this evening’s edition of SmackDown in France that a WrestleMania-related announcement would come tomorrow (Saturday May 4th). The duo told the WWE Universe to stay tuned to WWE’s social media channels.

The belief is that WWE will be revealing the location for WrestleMania 41, which right now is rumored to be Las Vegas, Nevada. The previous rumored location was Minneapolis, but the delays from WWE’s side have indicated that is no longer the case. WWE President Nick Khan suggested during a conference this month that the 2025 Showcase of the Immortals might take place in May instead of April that way WWE could avoid the cold weather being a factor as it was for this year’s show.

WrestleMania XL took place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.