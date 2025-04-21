Following WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), IYO SKY remains undefeated in WWE Triple Threat matches, improving her record to 4-0 and successfully retaining the WWE Women’s World Championship against two of the most decorated competitors in WWE history.

In a high-energy opener, IYO SKY triumphed over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a hard-fought battle. The match showcased nonstop action and incredible athleticism from all three women. The turning point came when Bianca hit Rhea with a KOD and went for the pin — only for IYO to capitalize, delivering an Over the Moonsault onto both women.

IYO ultimately pinned Bianca Belair to secure the victory, marking a historic moment as it was the first time Bianca had ever been pinned at WrestleMania. Previously, Belair had scored WrestleMania wins over the likes of Sasha Banks, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

During Sunday’s WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) pay-per-view event, Drew McIntyre emerged victorious over Damian Priest in their epic Sin City Street Fight.

Slayer guitarist Kerry King played Priest to the ring for the match.

During the Sin City Street Fight, McIntyre took a selfie and posted it with the caption “still bored at work lol.”

The finish saw McIntyre throw Priest off the top rope, sending him through two tables outside the ring.

When Priest got back in the ring, McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick, striking Priest’s head into a chair positioned in the corner.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Still bored at work lol pic.twitter.com/1f0CB1zTqg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 20, 2025

RAZORS EDGE DE DAMIAN PRIEST A DREW SOBRE LA MESAAA #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vFaoQwaaF7 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 20, 2025