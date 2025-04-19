WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada
Commentators: (Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
– The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day For The World Tag Team Championship
– LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu For The WWE United States Championship
– Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano
– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair For The WWE Women’s Championship
– CM Punk w/Paul Heyman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins In A Triple Threat Match
