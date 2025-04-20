WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca BelAir In A Triple Threat Match For The Women’s World Championship

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Randy Orton vs. TBD

– Bron Breakker (c) vs. PENTA vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest In A Sin City Street Fight

– Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBD For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Checkout Episode 461 of The Hoots Podcast