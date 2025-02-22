The Rock made his return on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown with a remixed version of his theme song, which featured rapper Lil Wayne. Of course, Lil Wayne is from New Orleans so this was likely a one-off.

As The Rock began his promo, he quickly announced that next year’s WrestleMania 42 pay-per-view event will be taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, NY. The event will be held on April 11 and April 12, 2026.

The Rock then called out Cody Rhodes, and made him surprising offer. The Rock mentioned their friendship, formed over the past year since WrestleMania XL, and noted the bond between their mothers. The Rock praised Cody as a great champion but offered him the chance to become “his champion,” claiming that it would elevate Cody’s career and open doors for his family.

Cody, however, declared himself “their champion,” signifying his allegiance to the people, not The Rock. The Rock expressed his admiration for Cody’s resilience and explained that his original WrestleMania plans involved facing Roman Reigns, but he now saw Cody as someone who could potentially be his “brother.”

The Rock told Cody to think about the offer, with the final answer expected at WWE Elimination Chamber. When Cody mentioned the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Rock revealed his true desire, stating, “No. I want your soul.”