WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Usos & LA Knight vs. The Vision & iShowSpeed In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu In An Unsanctioned Match

– The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER

– Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez For The WWE Women’s World Championship

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton w/Pat McAfee For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Checkout Episode Five Of The SUR Files