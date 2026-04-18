WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Usos & LA Knight vs. The Vision & iShowSpeed In A 6-Man Tag Team Match
– Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu In An Unsanctioned Match
– The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER
– Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez For The WWE Women’s World Championship
– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton w/Pat McAfee For The Undisputed WWE Championship
Checkout Episode Five Of The SUR Files