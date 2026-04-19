WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Host: John Cena
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Brock Lesnar w/Paul Heyman vs. Oba Femi
– PENTA (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev In A Ladder Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
– Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams For The WWE United States Championship
– “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
– Jade Cargill (c) w/B-Fab & Michin vs. Rhea Ripley For The WWE Women’s Championship
– CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Checkout Episode Five Of The SUR Files