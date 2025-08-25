WWE issued the following:

WRESTLEMANIA® 42 ON LOCATION HOSPITALITY PACKAGES ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Presale Access Begins Tuesday, September 2 at 11am ET/8am PT

New York NY (August 25, 2025) – On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider for WWE, announced today that its premium WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass Packages will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 5 at 11am ET/8am PT. Fans eager to lock in the ultimate WrestleMania experience can register now at https://onlocationexp.com/wm42 to participate in the exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, September 2 at 11am ET/8am PT which provides early access to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities On Location provides its guests to get them closer than ever to the action.

WrestleMania 42 takes place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As WWE’s Official Hospitality Partner, On Location crafts unforgettable experiences and opportunities that take fans beyond the ring. At last year’s WrestleMania, fans were able participate in unique experiences such as participating in a walkout with a WWE announcer, take part in the ringing of the bell to start a match, and capturing a photograph inside the ring before the action begins. Earlier this month at SummerSlam, two lucky On Location guests were on the national broadcast when Cody Rhodes personally handed them his belt with their names embroidered inside.

Priority Pass packages allow fans to curate the perfect package for the two-night event in Las Vegas, including options for hotel accommodations, exclusive experiences with WWE Superstars, exclusive WrestleMania merchandise and much more. For more information and to reserve your spot visit, https://onlocationexp.com/wm42.

Two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 24 at 11am ET/8am PT via Ticketmaster.com. To register to be the first to hear about presale opportunities for WrestleMania 42, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wrestlemania42-pre-registration.