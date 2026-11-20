WWE WrestleMania 43 is expected to air during primetime hours in the United States despite taking place in Saudi Arabia.

During TKO’s quarterly investors call earlier this month, company Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer addressed WWE’s ongoing relationship with Saudi Arabia and revealed an interesting detail regarding the broadcast plans for next year’s two-night premium live event.

According to Schleimer, WrestleMania 43 will air in “U.S. prime,” explaining that the requirement “was legislated in our deal with ESPN.”

The TKO executive acknowledged that WrestleMania could begin earlier than other WWE premium live events, but indicated that the arrangement would not create problems with the company’s media partners.

Schleimer also presented the scheduling arrangement as a positive from a business standpoint, noting that TKO would be able to market sponsorship packages and other opportunities as though WrestleMania were taking place under normal circumstances.

The comments raise questions about how WWE intends to handle the significant time difference between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

WWE premium live events held in Saudi Arabia have traditionally started between noon and 2 p.m. Eastern Time. However, Riyadh will be seven hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone in April, meaning a 7 p.m. ET broadcast would correspond to 2 a.m. locally.

Schleimer did not clarify whether WrestleMania 43 would air live or on a tape delay, leaving the exact broadcast arrangements uncertain. It also remains unclear how the scheduling plans could affect WWE’s international streaming agreement with Netflix.

Although WWE has officially announced Saudi Arabia as the host country for WrestleMania 43, the company has yet to confirm the event’s dates. Internal scheduling information has reportedly pointed to April 10 and April 11, 2027.

Another interesting detail from the investors call concerned the financial structure of WWE’s agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Schleimer indicated that traditional performance measurements, including ticket sales, are not a significant factor in the arrangement because Saudi Arabia retains the ticket revenue.

Both Schleimer and TKO President Mark Shapiro also confirmed that TKO has already received half of its site fee for WrestleMania 43.

According to the executives, the company would still receive the remaining payment even if the event were canceled due to regional conflicts.

That arrangement could potentially allow the Saudi Arabia agreement to carry over to WrestleMania in 2028 if circumstances forced WWE to relocate next year’s event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WrestleMania 43 Results coverage.

(H/T: POST Wrestling)